Ferry diverted to help injured woman on French yacht

The coastguard sent out a lifeboat and a helicopter to incident off Shetland.

A ferry has been diverted to assist and help evacuate a woman who has been injured on a yacht off Shetland.

The coastguard confirmed it had evacuated the woman by helicopter after the incident south of the Fair Isle.

Northlink's MV Hrossey ferry had heard a distress call from a man and wife team on a French yacht on Friday evening and contacted Shetland coastguard.

However, with the coastguard some distance away and transmission poor, the ferry en route from Lerwick to Kirkwall initially provided a communications relay.

In addition, MV Hrossey diverted to the scene and launched a fast craft to help the woman, who is understood to have suffered a broken arm.

A ferry passenger on board also provided a translation service between the coastguard and the yacht.

The casualty has now been transferred by helicopter to Tingwall Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "A lady with an arm injury on a French sailing yacht has been evacuated by coastguard helicopter off Fair Isle with assistance from the ferry MV Hrossey."

