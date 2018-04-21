Helicopter search to find missing pensioner in pyjamas 

Phyllis Robin was last seen in her night clothes in Aultgrishan in the Highlands.

Phyllis Robin: Police are concerned for her welfare.

A major search has been launched to find a missing pensioner wearing pyjamas.

Phyllis Robin was last seen in her night clothes in Aultgrishan in the Highlands on Friday night.

The 78-year-old was wearing a pink top, spotted bottoms and wellington boots.

A coastguard helicopter has been called in the search.

Ms Robin is 5ft 2in, slim and has short white and auburn hair.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

