Cities across Germany to be searched for Liam Colgan

The 29-year-old's family believe the missing Inverness postman has now left Hamburg.

Liam Colgan: Family believe he has left Hamburg.

Cities across Germany are to be searched to find missing Liam Colgan, his family have said.

It has been ten weeks since the 29-year-old, from Inverness, was last seen since disappearing during his brother Eamonn's stag do in Hamburg on February 10.

Two sightings were reportedly made of the postman earlier this month but his family have confirmed both were not of him.

Family: Brother Eamonn is searching in Germany.

Family and friends believe Mr Colgan has now left Hamburg and are planning to search other cities across Germany next month.

It comes after searches were made of Hamburg's homeless shelters and drop in cafes last week.

Mr Colgan travelled to the German city with 18 friends but became separated from the group while on a night out.

In a statement, his family said: "The trip to Hamburg did not lead us to the outcome we hoped for.

"However, family, friends and the fantastic group of volunteers took the opportunity to search all homeless shelters and drop in cafes, of which there are hundreds, including a large number of sites that we were unaware of prior to the trip. Liam's face was well known in these circles but nobody has seen him.

"This information now makes us think that it is very possible that Liam is no longer in Hamburg.

"With fresh thinking about his possible location we are drawing up plans for search groups to visit other large German cities to highlight the appeal and widen the search. We anticipate that a large group of friends and family will make the trip towards the end of May."

Friends and relatives last saw Mr Colgan in the Veermaster Bar and he has been identified on CCTV footage from Baumwall after leaving the bar.

The footage goes on to show Mr Colgan unsuccessfully attempting to get in to a building, before walking towards the Michelwiese Park.

A witness has also reported offering Mr Colgan assistance before the Scot headed off towards the city's Portuguese Quarter at around 2.30am.

CCTV: Walked towards a park.

It emerged Liam's mobile phone died when the group were out having a meal.

The family added: "It was with this hope that last week family and friends returned to Hamburg to investigate two sightings of a person matching Liam's description, including one that provided a photograph.

"Unfortunately, it transpired that the person in the photograph, whilst sharing similar facial characteristics, was not Liam and was in fact a German national.

"The other lead we reported has not yielded any further information on Liam's whereabouts."

