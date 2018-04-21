Village road closed after crash between two motorbikes

Two bikers were injured after the collision in Auchenblae on Saturday afternoon.

Crash: Road closed to allow for recovery (file pic).

A road in Aberdeenshire was closed after a crash between two motorbikes.

Emergency services were called to Burnett Street Auchenblae around 1.30pm on Saturday.

The two bikers were treated at the scene for their injuries, which were not serious.

The road was closed while their bikes were recovered, a police spokesman said.

