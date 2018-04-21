Pensioner's body found on shoreline by search party

Phyllis Robin, 78, had last been seen in Aultgrishan on Friday night.

Phyllis Robin: No suspicious circumstances around death.

A pensioner has been found dead hours after she was reported as missing.

Phyllis Robin, 78, was last seen in her night clothes in Aultgrishan in the Highlands on Friday night.

A major search was launched to locate Ms Robin with a coastguard helicopter called in to assist.

On Saturday afternoon police said a search party had found her body on the shoreline at Lonemore, near Gairloch.

A police spokesman said: "There are no suspicious circumstances, however as with all deaths in the open, a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

