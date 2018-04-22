Sixty firefighters called as care home goes up in flames

The blaze happened at the disused Blythewood Care Home in Port Elphinstone, Inverurie.

More than 60 firefighters have been called after a disused care home went up in flames.

The blaze happened at the former Blythewood Care Home in Port Elphinstone, Inverurie, at 1.40pm on Sunday.

More than 60 firefighters are battling the flames. No one is understood to have been injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We have 13 appliances at the scene at the moment.

"The building has two floors and there is a large amount of smoke coming from it.

"The fire happened in a disused care home."

