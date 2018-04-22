Family of Barra bombing victim raising cash for memorial

Eilidh Macleod was one of 22 people killed at Manchester Arena last May.

Eilidh MacLeod: Family to take on Manchester 10k. Family Handout/PA

The family of a teenager who was killed in the Manchester arena attack are raising money for a memorial in her memory.

Eilidh MacLeod, from Barra, was one of 22 people killed when a bomb was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Now, members of her family are taking on the Manchester 10k in memory of the 14-year-old who never returned from the trip to see one of her favourite singers.

They have been in training in Cheshire, where many of the family live.

Donald Manford, Eilidh's great-uncle, said: "It's an enormous privilege to see a community come together to show solidarity, showcasing everything they have.

"There couldn't be a greater tribute."

Emily White, Eilidh's, cousin added: "She was amazing. She was bubbly and happy... and now she's bringing us together."

The family has already raised £4000, which they hope to use to create a memorial to Eilidh on Barra.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.