Blaze destroys disused care home in Aberdeenshire
The fire broke out at around 1.40pm on Sunday at the building in Aberdeenshire.
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a former care home in Aberdeenshire.
The fire broke out at around 1.40pm on Sunday at the former Blythewood Care Home in Inverurie.
More than 60 firefighters were at the scene on School Road at the height of the fire.
They did not leave the area until midnight, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.
There were no reports of any injuries but the care home was left badly damaged.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.