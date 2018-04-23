Blaze destroys disused care home in Aberdeenshire

The fire broke out at around 1.40pm on Sunday at the building in Aberdeenshire.

Blythewood: Care home destroyed by fire. Ben Wilson

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a former care home in Aberdeenshire.

The fire broke out at around 1.40pm on Sunday at the former Blythewood Care Home in Inverurie.

More than 60 firefighters were at the scene on School Road at the height of the fire.

They did not leave the area until midnight, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.

There were no reports of any injuries but the care home was left badly damaged.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5774722900001-care-inverurie-smoke.jpg" />

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.