Body of missing Liam Colgan found in Hamburg river

The 29-year-old from Inverness vanished while on his brother's stag weekend.

The body of a Scottish man missing in Hamburg since vanishing on his brother's stag weekend has been found.

Liam Colgan, 29, from Inverness, was last seen on a night out in the German city on February 10.

His body was recovered from the River Elbe at around 6.30am on Monday.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity which has supported Mr Colgan's family during his disappearance, confirmed the discovery.

"Whilst formal identification is yet to be carried out, Mr Colgan's driving licence was in the pocket of the jacket and the clothes were those he was wearing the night he disappeared," it said in a statement.

"The Trust asks that Mr Colgan's family be given space and privacy to grieve at this difficult time."

Chief executive Matthew Searle added: "An astonishing amount of support has been apparent in this case.

"The search for Liam has been joined by thousands of people – both German and British – and we would like to thank all of them for their support. Our thoughts are of course with Liam's family and friends today."

