Two men hunted after 'petrol bomb attack' on hotel

A window was smashed at The Station Hotel in Insch, Aberdeenshire, last month.

Station Hotel: Window smashed and Molotov cocktail attempt discovered. The Station Hotel, Insch / Facebook

Two men are being hunted by police after an Aberdeenshire hotel under refurbishment was targeted in what is believed to be an attempted petrol bomb attack.

The Station Hotel on Commercial Road, Insch, had one of its new ground-floor windows smashed with a large stone and a full petrol container with a cloth tied around the handle.

The attack took place between 7.20pm on Monday, March 26 and 7am the following day.

Police have now issued a detailed description of two men they want to speak to.

Detective Constable Megan Willox said: "Following enquiries we have identified two men we would like to speak to who we understand were in the vicinity of the Station Hotel that night between 9.30 and 10pm.

"They are described as being in their mid 20s to early 30s, slim build, dressed in dark clothing and wearing hats.

"In addition to this, we would like to identify two males observed walking on Commercial Road around 2.45am on Tuesday, March 27.

"These males are of slim build, wearing hooded tops carrying a large plastic container.

"Was this you? Or if you know who these males might be, please get in touch with police on 101 using ref no. 0485 of March 27. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

The hotel, formerly known as the Carriages Hotel, closed in 2011 after the previous owner's company folded.

The local community fought off a bid to turn the hotel into flats in 2015 and the hotel subsequently came into new ownership last May.

It is hoped it will reopen in the summer.

The new owners took to social media to offer a "substantial reward" to anyone with information that could lead to a conviction.

