Two men start fighting in Wickes car park after crash

Police have issued a description of both men after a 'stand-up fight' outside DIY store.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Google 2018

Two men started fighting in a Wickes car park shortly after a minor crash.

The incident happened in Longtown Road, Dundee, on Saturday morning around 11.45am.

Police believe two cars were involved in a collision before the men began a "stand-up fight".

They have now issued description of two men they want to speak with, and urged any passing motorists to provide them with dashcam footage.

One is described as white, about 5ft 7 with short dark hair and of muscular build, with full sleeve tattoos on both arms and wearing a white t-shirt.

He may have been driving a white car similar to a Vauxhall Astra.

The second man is described as white, about 6ft with dark hair and slim build, wearing a green t-shirt and driving a pale-coloured VW Passat.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 using reference CR/9447/18.

