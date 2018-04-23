  • STV
Five men found guilty of murdering father in street

STV

The men attacked Gary Clampett with knives, a sword and other weapons in Fraserburgh.

Murder: Gary Martin, top left, led the attack.
Murder: Gary Martin, top left, led the attack.

Five men have been convicted of murdering dad-of-one Gary Clampett in a Fraserburgh street.

The men were found guilty after killing Mr Clampett, 39, by hitting him with knives, a machete, a sword and other weapons at Fernie Place in Fraserburgh on June 18 last year.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow found John Henderson, 47, Gary Martin, 37, Thomas Martin , 45, James Connor, 52, and Dean Leech, 25, guilty of murder.

Joseph Martin, 40, was convicted of the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

David Graham, 46, walked free from court after the jury found the case against him not proven.

Mr Clampett died from massive blood loss after being stabbed twice in the chest.

'I consider you were the leader of this armed expedition by car.'
Judge Lord Beckett, to Gary Martin

His tragic widow Sharon, who described her late husband as her "soulmate," sobbed as his killers were finally brought to justice.

Judge Lord Beckett sentenced Henderson, Gary Martin, Thomas Martin, James Connor and Dean Leech to life imprisonment and ordered them to serve a punishment part of 18 years, 20 years, 16 years, 14 years and 11 months and 16 years nine months respectively.

The judge told them that it would be up to the parole board when they will be released.

He told Gary Martin: "I consider you were the leader of this armed expedition by car."

The judge said that Henderson was the man who stabbed Mr Clampett but added: "He could not have done this without the group overpowering Mr Clampett."

He added: "I recognise that Gary Clampett was not blameless that night."

Attack: Deadly encounter on street.
Attack: Deadly encounter on street. STV

However, Lord Beckett praised the efforts of Sharon Clampett and her friend Rena Sutherland to help Mr Clampett that night as "selfless and courageous."

All six accused showed no emotion as they were led away to begin their sentences.

The court heard that the accused were out looking for Mr Clampett after an incident earlier that evening, which led to threats on Facebook and then the encounter in Fermie Place around 4am.

This was the latest in a long running feud between the Clampetts and the Martins.

When the Clampetts and Ms Sutherland were in Fernie Place, Fraserburgh, a car driven by Connor drove up before the attack took place.

Also in the car were Thomas Martin, Leech and Gary Martin.

Mr Clampett's blood was found on a top and trainer belonging to Joseph Martin and on a cap belonging to Thomas Martin.

Thomas Martin's DNA was also found in nail clippings taken from Mr Clampett's right hand. During the melee Henderson stabbed Mr Clampett twice with a knife.

He managed to walk to his brother-in-law's house nearby before collapsing in the kitchen.

In court he admitted responsibility for Mr Clampett's death and said the killing made him feel "worse than I have ever felt in my life".

When he heard later that Mr Clampett was dead, Henderson confessed to a family member.

Mt Clampett and Sharon had one child, a daughter.

Murder: Threats made on Facebook.
Murder: Threats made on Facebook. STV

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.