Five men found guilty of murdering father in street

The men attacked Gary Clampett with knives, a sword and other weapons in Fraserburgh.

Five men have been convicted of murdering dad-of-one Gary Clampett in a Fraserburgh street.

The men were found guilty after killing Mr Clampett, 39, by hitting him with knives, a machete, a sword and other weapons at Fernie Place in Fraserburgh on June 18 last year.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow found John Henderson, 47, Gary Martin, 37, Thomas Martin , 45, James Connor, 52, and Dean Leech, 25, guilty of murder.

Joseph Martin, 40, was convicted of the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

David Graham, 46, walked free from court after the jury found the case against him not proven.

Mr Clampett died from massive blood loss after being stabbed twice in the chest.

His tragic widow Sharon, who described her late husband as her "soulmate," sobbed as his killers were finally brought to justice.

Judge Lord Beckett sentenced Henderson, Gary Martin, Thomas Martin, James Connor and Dean Leech to life imprisonment and ordered them to serve a punishment part of 18 years, 20 years, 16 years, 14 years and 11 months and 16 years nine months respectively.

The judge told them that it would be up to the parole board when they will be released.

All six accused showed no emotion as they were led away to begin their sentences.