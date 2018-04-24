Aberdeen FC's £50m stadium wins planning permission

The Dons intend to replace Pittodrie with a 20,000-seat ground and training academy.

Kingsford: Artist's impression of new stadium.

Aberdeen FC's plan to build a new £50m stadium has been given final planning approval.

The Dons intend to replace Pittodrie with a 20,000-seat ground and training academy at Kingsford, Westhill.

The plan divided opinion in Aberdeen but councillors overwhelmingly backed the proposal in January in a 32 to nine vote.

The stadium has now been given formal planning permission by the city council and construction could get under way as early as June.

Opponents No Kingsford Stadium are concerned about the impact increased traffic could have on Westhill and say the economic case does not add up.

They intend to pursue a judicial review of the council's decision.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.