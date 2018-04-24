Man suffers facial injuries in assault on city street

The incident happened between 12.20am and 1.25am on Sunday in Inverness.

Police: Appeal to anyone who may have information. ©SWNS

A man has sustained facial injuries during an assault on a street in Inverness.

The incident took place between 12.20am and 1.25am on Sunday while the victim was walking west from city centre towards Merkinch and Kinmylies.

The 37-year-old was attacked and required treatment for facial injuries at Raigmore Hospital.

Police have appealed for information from anyone who may have seen the victim around the time of the assault.

Constable Colin MacLean said: "We are appealing to anybody who was in the area at the time to pass on any information which could help identify who was responsible for the man suffering these injuries.

"The victim had walked from the city centre in the direction of Merkinch and Kinmylies.

"He was wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans at the time.

"I would ask anybody who believes they have seen him or has any information they feel could be helpful to pass this on.

Police in Inverness can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number NN5574/18, or alternatively Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111 and details given in confidence.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.