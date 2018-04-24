Men who sold 'legal highs' jailed after boy, 13, injured

Paul Brocklehurst and Liston Pacitti sold the dangerous drugs from shops.

Jailed: Brocklehurst (left) and Pacitti admitted the offences. Kingdom News Agency

Two men who sold dangerous drugs, which left several people injured including a 13-year-old boy, have been jailed for more than four years each.

Liston Pacitti and Paul Brocklehurst ran shops while selling the so-called "legal highs".

Paul Brocklehurst admitted supplying 15 people including a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old from his shop in Perth.

Seven of them were left injured as a result of taking his drugs, including a 13-year-old boy.

Pacitti supplied "legal highs" to 12 people at his shop in Arbroath and Montrose, one of whom was injured.

The court heard shops ran by Brocklehurst and Pacitti took in up to £2500 a day.

'You were lost to all human decency, placing personal profit above the health of those from whom you sought to make that profit.' Sheriff Brown

Sheriff Alistair Brown said the pair were "lost to all human decency, placing personal profit above the health of those from whom you sought to make that profit."

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, Sheriff Brown sentenced both men to four years and six months in jail after both admitted culpably and recklessly supplying "legal highs."

Sheriff Brown said that the phrase "legal highs" was misleading, as recklessly supplying the dangerous drugs was illegal under existing legislation.

The sheriff said: "You might feel aggrieved to have fallen foul of this offence.

"You might feel that the widespread use of the expression 'legal highs' gave some excuse for what you did.

"I do not think you would be entitled to feel like that.

"In setting up shops to supply substances which you knew were dangerous and in persisting with your enterprises in face of public concern, media concern and warnings from the police, you demonstrated that you were lost to all human decency, placing personal profit above the health of those from whom you sought to make that profit."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.