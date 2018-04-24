Free weddings offered at city's first Pride celebration

Couples will be able to get married in a Las Vegas style chapel in Aberdeen's Union Square.

Chapel: With a rainbow-themed altar.

In celebration of Aberdeen's first Pride, Union Square is offering couples the chance to get married in the city centre.

Designed like Las Vegas' Little White Chapel, the "Union Alter" pop-up will be available free of charge to any festival-goers.

A rainbow-themed altar, a non-religious Humanist celebrant and a celebratory meal for two will be given to the happy couples, as long as they obtain a marriage license in advance.

The pop-up wedding altar will be built to the artist's impression.

A Union Square representative said: "Scotland is significantly more flexible about where and how you can get married, so we thought we would embrace this fact and welcome couples to tie the knot right here in Union Square - just a stone's throw from the official Pride route.

"What better way to make Grampian's first ever Pride a memorable one!"

Grampian Pride is a first for the north east, and will be held on Saturday, May 26.

Co-chair of Grampian Pride, Deejay Bullock, said: "It's brilliant to have Union Square's support for our first ever Grampian Pride march and to have them do something so special and generous to mark the occasion.

"Love is love, as they say."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.