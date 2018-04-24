Family of Liam Colgan says death was 'tragic accident'

The 29-year-old was found dead after vanishing during his brother's stag do in Hamburg.

Tribute: Family's message to musician. Facebook/Help Find Liam Colgan

The family of Liam Colgan, who vanished while on a stag weekend in Hamburg, has said his death was a "tragic accident."

The body of Mr Colgan was recovered from the River Elbe on Monday morning.

The 29-year-old's family and friends had been searching for him since February 10.

Mr Colgan, from Inverness, had disappeared while on his brother's stag do in the German city.

In an update on Facebook, Mr Colgan's family thanked those who had supported the search in the previous months.

Relatives said: "Whilst we still await confirmation regarding the circumstances surrounding Liam's death there would appear to be no suspicious circumstances and this has been a tragic accident.

"As this is an extremely difficult situation for us all to accept, we would ask that people refrain from unnecessary speculation as to the circumstances surrounding his death."

They continued: "Liam was a much loved son, brother, brother in law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to so many.

"He was a hugely talented yet humble musician.

"He had a very natural sense of humour that made him a joy to be around.

"He cared for his nieces immensely and would visit them at every opportunity, they miss him greatly.

"Liam had a laid back, selfless personality that made him impossible not to get on with."

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity which has supported Mr Colgan's family during his disappearance, confirmed his body had been recovered on Monday.

His body was found with his driving licence still in his pocket and in the clothes he was last seen wearing.

