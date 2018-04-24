Fire that tore through former care home 'suspicious'

More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Blythewood Care Home in Port Elphinstone.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a major fire tore through a former care home.

More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Blythewood Care Home in Port Elphinstone, Inverurie, at 1.40pm on Sunday.

No-one was injured in the fire, which police are treating as suspicious.

Detective constable Richard Barnwell said: "We are treating this fire as suspicious and would urge anyone with information or who saw anything unusual or suspicious in the days leading up to the fire to contact us.

"This was an extensive fire which required the attendance of the fire service for several hours. Police also attended and there were numerous road closures in the area while the incident was dealt with.

"We would ask that anyone who saw people at the building or in the area on Sunday or in the days leading up to the fire to contact police on 101."

The fire came months after plans were lodged in December to turn the 37-bedroom complex into affordable flats.

