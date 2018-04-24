Cannabis worth £45,000 seized by police in Skye raid

The drugs were recovered in Struan after a house was searched on Monday.

Cannabis: 37-year-old man arrested (file pic). PA

Cannabis with a street value of more than £45,000 has been recovered by police on Skye.

The drugs were seized in Struan after a house was searched on Monday.

Police said a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the find and is expected to appear at Portree Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Sergeant Bruce Crawford said: "This enforcement action has resulted in a large quantity of controlled drugs being removed from circulation.

"The success of this operation is as a result of information received from the Skye community, who continue to support us in our efforts to disrupt those intent on supplying controlled drugs."

