Cannabis worth £45,000 seized by police in Skye raid
Cannabis with a street value of more than £45,000 has been recovered by police on Skye.
The drugs were seized in Struan after a house was searched on Monday.
Police said a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the find and is expected to appear at Portree Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Sergeant Bruce Crawford said: "This enforcement action has resulted in a large quantity of controlled drugs being removed from circulation.
"The success of this operation is as a result of information received from the Skye community, who continue to support us in our efforts to disrupt those intent on supplying controlled drugs."
