Driver speeds off from police before smashing into car

The crash happened at the Invernettie roundabout in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Crash: Driver failed to stop for police. Police Scotland

A driver made off from police before smashing into a car at a roundabout.

Officers tried to pull over a black Ford Focus in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, at 8pm on Tuesday, before its driver made off at high speed.

The car then crashed into a red Toyota at the Invernettie roundabout near McDonald's before the driver fled.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The vehicle failed to stop and was then found abandoned after a crash.

"It had driven off at high speed before it crashed after failing to stop for officers.

"No one was injured."

