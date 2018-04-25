Body of mum discovered as police cordon off house

Nicole Munro, 23, was found dead in her home on Ferry Road in Forres, Moray.

Nicole Munro: Tributes paid by friends.

The body of a mum has been discovered in a house.

Nicole Munro, 23, was found dead in her home in Forres, Moray.

She was discovered at 11am on Saturday.

The house on Ferry Road remains cordoned off while investigations were carried out.

A tribute posted by a friend on social media said: "My heart breaks.

"Nicole Munro I cannot believe you have gone.

"I cannot comprehend the news this morning my girl, where network marketing brought us the most amazing friendship."

Another added: "So, so sad. Can't believe you have been taken so soon Nicole Munro, such devastating news."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called in relation to the death of a 23-year-old woman within a property in Ferry Road at about 11am on Saturday.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

"As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.