Drunken Lotto winner ploughed into student's car in crash

Jake Bowman, 61, careered into Chloe Forbes, 23, while four times over the limit in Forfar.

A £10m lottery winner caused a head-on crash while more than four times over the limit.

Jake Bowman, 61, who scooped the £10,317,199 jackpot in April 2016, ploughed into student Chloe Forbes' car on a rural road near his home in Kingsmuir, Forfar.

Chloe told how Bowman veered drunkenly across the road in his Audi S3 and hit her Toyota Yaris sending it spinning and said: "I thought I was going to die."

Bowman, a former St Johnstone youth player who was working at a ladder factory when he landed his life-changing win, was fined £500 and banned from driving for a year at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The 23-year-old was forced to clamber out of the passenger window as her driver's door was jammed and the airbags had been deployed.

Ms Forbes, studying for an occupational therapy degree at the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, said: "I thought I was going to die.

"I saw him coming towards me for a while but I felt so powerless. There was nothing I could really do.

"I couldn't turn off the road because I would have ended up in a field.

"I thought it must be an elderly person who'd had a stroke or a heart attack because he didn't seem to be aware of my car."

She added: "I had to sit down on the pavement because I was hyperventilating.

"I thought I was going to faint. I was in shock and started having a panic attack.

"But I was so worried about the other driver that I shouted across to make sure he was OK. I had no idea he had been drinking.

"The whole time I kept asking about the other driver. I couldn't get him out of my mind.

"But the paramedics told me to forget about him and focus on myself.

"Now I think that must be because they knew he'd been drink-driving."

Ms Forbes was approaching Forfar on the B9128 when she saw Bowman's vehicle entering her side of the road.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: "She feared a collision and applied the brakes.

"Both vehicles collided and Ms Forbes' vehicle was spun in the opposite direction of travel.

"Other witnesses got out of their cars to help.

"Witness Mitchell went to check on the accused and he was heard to state he had just been out for a drink.

"Police were called."

Bowman was given a roadside breath test that put him at five times the drink drive limit and he was taken to Dundee's police HQ, where a lower reading of 92 microgrammes, four-and-a-half times the limit, was recorded.

He told police: "I think that's quite high for the amount I've had to drink today."

Bowman pleaded guilty on summary complaint to a charge of driving with 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitires of breath on April 8.

A not guilty plea to a second charge of dangerous driving was accepted by the Crown.

Bowman was fined £500 and banned from driving for a year.

