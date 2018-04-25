  • STV
  • MySTV

Drunken Lotto winner ploughed into student's car in crash

STV

Jake Bowman, 61, careered into Chloe Forbes, 23, while four times over the limit in Forfar.

Jake Bowman: Student forced to clamber from window.
Jake Bowman: Student forced to clamber from window.

A £10m lottery winner caused a head-on crash while more than four times over the limit.

Jake Bowman, 61, who scooped the £10,317,199 jackpot in April 2016, ploughed into student Chloe Forbes' car on a rural road near his home in Kingsmuir, Forfar.

Chloe told how Bowman veered drunkenly across the road in his Audi S3 and hit her Toyota Yaris sending it spinning and said: "I thought I was going to die."

Bowman, a former St Johnstone youth player who was working at a ladder factory when he landed his life-changing win, was fined £500 and banned from driving for a year at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The 23-year-old was forced to clamber out of the passenger window as her driver's door was jammed and the airbags had been deployed.

Ms Forbes, studying for an occupational therapy degree at the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, said: "I thought I was going to die.

"I saw him coming towards me for a while but I felt so powerless. There was nothing I could really do.

"I couldn't turn off the road because I would have ended up in a field.

"I thought it must be an elderly person who'd had a stroke or a heart attack because he didn't seem to be aware of my car."

'I thought I was going to die. I saw him coming towards me for a while but I felt so powerless.'
Chloe Forbes

She added: "I had to sit down on the pavement because I was hyperventilating.

"I thought I was going to faint. I was in shock and started having a panic attack.

"But I was so worried about the other driver that I shouted across to make sure he was OK. I had no idea he had been drinking.

"The whole time I kept asking about the other driver. I couldn't get him out of my mind.

"But the paramedics told me to forget about him and focus on myself.

"Now I think that must be because they knew he'd been drink-driving."

Ms Forbes was approaching Forfar on the B9128 when she saw Bowman's vehicle entering her side of the road.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: "She feared a collision and applied the brakes.

"Both vehicles collided and Ms Forbes' vehicle was spun in the opposite direction of travel.

"Other witnesses got out of their cars to help.

"Witness Mitchell went to check on the accused and he was heard to state he had just been out for a drink.

"Police were called."

'Witness Mitchell went to check on the accused and he was heard to state he had just been out for a drink.'
Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan

Bowman was given a roadside breath test that put him at five times the drink drive limit and he was taken to Dundee's police HQ, where a lower reading of 92 microgrammes, four-and-a-half times the limit, was recorded.

He told police: "I think that's quite high for the amount I've had to drink today."

Bowman pleaded guilty on summary complaint to a charge of driving with 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitires of breath on April 8.

A not guilty plea to a second charge of dangerous driving was accepted by the Crown.

Bowman was fined £500 and banned from driving for a year.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.