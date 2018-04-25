Football coach in coma speaks first words since Malta crash

Simon Morrison, of Aberdeen, was in an induced coma following the fatal bus smash.

A football coach has said his first words since almost dying in a fatal bus crash in Malta.

Simon Morrison, of Aberdeen, was seriously injured after a sightseeing bus smashed into a tree during a family holiday.

Mr Morrison, who coaches Middlefield Wasps under-19s, was in an induced coma in hospital.

He was flown back to Aberdeen on Saturday and is now breathing unaided for the first time.

Mr Morrison has also spoken for the first time since the crash on April 10.

Mark McCready, of Middlefield Wasps, said: "We can't thank everyone enough for their messages for Simon.

"He was flown back to Aberdeen on Saturday from Malta so at least his family are by his side now.

"I went up to the hospital to see him. He was sticking his tongue out at me and winking.

"He still had tubes to assist his breathing. He was also kicking his legs about."

Mr McCready added: "He has now had his tubes removed and is breathing on his own which is amazing news.

"He talked as well. It's still a long recovery period for him and family.

"I will be going up next week to see him again and to show him all the kind messages to give him a boost.

"He is a fighter."

A 37-year-old woman from Spain and a man, 62, from Belgium died during the incident in Zurrieq earlier this month.

In total, six people were taken to Mater Dei hospital following the crash.

