Farmer trampled to death by cows while working in field

A 58-year-old man was found dead in Berneray in the Western Isles on Tuesday morning.

Death: Health and Safety Executive informed. Charlotta Wasteson/Flickr/Creative Commons

A farmer has been trampled to death by a herd of cows.

A 58-year-old man was found dead after working in Berneray in the Western Isles.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident near Borve Cemetery on Tuesday morning.

The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

"The Health and Safety Executive has also been contacted regarding the circumstances.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time."

