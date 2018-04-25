Man lashed girl, 12, with metal dog lead for being 'cheeky'

David Urgias also slapped a ten-year-old boy so hard that the child vomited.

Court: Man jailed for 16 months.

A man who lashed a 12-year-old girl with a metal dog lead because she was being "cheeky" has been jailed.

David Urgias, 47, also attacked a ten-year-old boy and left him in tears by slapping him hard on the back of the head twice.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that the incident happened during an argument between the child and Urgias.

"It was the metal part of the lead which struck the bottom of her leg, causing it to bleed," said fiscal depute Carol Whyte.

"Bruising appeared the next day."

A witness to the incident described him "cracking" the dog lead across the child's legs.

Urgias also admitted kicking the same child twice on the body, and striking the boy so hard that the child vomited and was left in tears.

The offences took place around Kinross and Dunfermline between January 2015 and March 2018.

The man, from Gairneybridge, had been ordered to stay away from his victims for two years, and was also banned from attending his local primary and high school for the same period.

The court heard that he was placed on bail with conditions, which he breached repeatedly by being in the company of people he had been ordered to stay away from.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis said: "You have previous convictions for crimes of violence.

"The whole tenor of the background report prepared upon you is one of minimisation of your role in relation to these matters.

"It is almost as if it is a case of 'what's all the fuss about?'

"That is bad enough, but when you take account of the nature of the assaults upon two children and the breaches of bail that exacerbates matters considerably."

Sheriff Foulis told Urgias he had no option but to jail him for 16 months.

