Dangerous driver killed grandmother in Mother's Day crash

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Alin Jar is facing years in jail after being found guilty of causing Jamesina Stewart's death.

Court: Jar was convicted in Aberdeen. © STV

A man who caused the death of a grandmother in an Aberdeenshire crash has been convicted of dangerous driving.

Alin Jar, of Aberdeen, is now facing years behind bars after being found guilty of killing Jamesina Stewart in a head-on crash on the A90 on March 5 2016.

Ms Stewart was on a weekend trip with her family to celebrate Mother's Day when Jar's Vauxhall Meriva ploughed into their Renault Megane.

The 57-year-old, from Elgin, died at the scene and her daughter, who was driving the car, suffered severe injuries and was in high dependency at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for three days.

The pair had travelled to the Happy Plant Garden Centre in Aberdeenshire with Mrs Stewart's son-in-law and grandchildren.

A jury at Aberdeen High Court on Wednesday found 31-year-old Jar guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

The court heard that Jar has two previous convictions for speeding and had eight points on his licence at the time of the crash.

But an allegation that he was driving while under the influence of morphine was removed from the charge despite the court hearing that the drug was found in his bloodstream hours after the crash.

Jar was working as a driver for a car-hire firm when the fatal crash took place.

Jamesina Stewart's daughter Amanda Todd suffered a broken tibia, fibia, femur and pelvis and had had to have skin grafts to close open wounds on her legs, leaving her scarred.

The 37-year-old who has had four surgeries since the crash broke down in tears as she told the court of the moment the car ploughed into her motor.

She said: "I knew it was inevitable that I couldn't brake in time.

"When I regained consciousness the children were out of the car but my mum was still in the vehicle.

"The fire crew were trying to extract me but it took quite a long time because the car had crushed my legs and every time they tried to pull me out it kept collapsing on my legs."

Jar has been remanded in custody until sentencing on June 6.

