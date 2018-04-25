Delays for passengers after 'disturbance' on train

Man arrested after causing problems for staff near Elgin.

ScotRail: Services disrupted for two hours (file pic). SWNS

Rail passengers in the north east faced delays on Wednesday evening after a passenger caused a disturbance on a train.

Services were disrupted after the man began causing problems for staff on a train near Elgin around 6pm.

Police were called and the man was arrested, but trains in the area had to be delayed while the incident was ongoing.

All services between Aberdeen and Inverness experienced disruption with delays of more than 30 minutes reported.

A ScotRail spokesman said services were returning to normal by 8pm.

