Stella McCartney features Beano and Dandy in new range

Beano: Teamed up with fashion designer.

Fashion designer Stella McCartney has produced a new line of children's clothing featuring Beano and Dandy favourites Minnie the Minx and Dinah Mo.

McCartney has teamed up with Beano Studios once again for the latest comic-inspired collection which also features Korky the Cat and Cuddles and Dimples.

Her father, Sir Paul McCartney, had a cameo feature in The Dandy's final issue in 2012 after he said in 1963 it was his life's ambition to appear in the strip.

She said: "The Beano was a huge part of my childhood and the rebellious and fun nature celebrated in the comic led the design process of the new collection.

"Following the success of the Dandy woman's range last year, we were keen celebrate the next generation of Beano fans with a sustainable and practical range for kids who still share that 'Beano' spirit of these iconic characters."

