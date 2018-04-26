Girl, 16, injured after falling from bridge on to railway

Emergency services were called to Perth railway station on Wednesday night.

Perth: The teenager was taken to hospital. Geograph by Mike Pennington

A 16-year-old girl has fallen from a bridge on to railway tracks.

Emergency services were called to Perth railway station shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday.

The youngster was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland attended in the area of Glasgow Road, Perth, shortly after 9:30pm in response to reports of concern for a woman.

"A 16-year-old female was traced and taken to hospital for treatment."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 9.41pm on Wednesday to attend an incident at Perth Railway station.

"We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations response team to the scene.

"One female patient was transported to Ninewells in Dundee."

