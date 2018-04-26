  • STV
Scots WWI sailor to be buried 101 years after death

Chris Foote

James Robertson was killed in the Battle of Gavrelle and will be laid to rest with his comrades.

Western Front: James Robertson died fighting in France (file pic).
Western Front: James Robertson died fighting in France (file pic).

A Scottish sailor whose body was found 100 years after he lost his life fighting in the First World War will be buried with full military honours.

Able seaman James Robertson was killed in the Battle of Gavrelle on April 28, 1917.

His body was never recovered and he was commemorated on the Arras memorial along with 35,000 others with no grave.

However, human remains discovered near Gavrelle earlier this year have now been identified as the 26-year-old.

Mr Robertson will be buried alongside his fallen comrades in Arleux-en-Gohelle, France, on July 11.

Battle of Arras WWI
IWM

Mr Robertson was born in Aberdeen in 1891 to John Mckay Robertson and Helen Cameron and joined the Royal Naval Division (RND), which was created by Winston Churchill at the outset of the First World War.

It was made up of Royal Naval reservists who fought in the trenches alongside the army. They participated in almost all of the major battles of WWI.

After joining the RND Mr Robertson served with the Hood Batallion and fought in Gallipoli and France, where he was wounded.

After recovering he was drafted into the Anson Battalion in January 1917.

Battle of Arras WWI
IWM

Nicola Nash, from the Ministry of Defence's Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), said: "I am very happy that we have managed to give this brave sailor a name."

Experts at the JCCC were able to narrow the possible identity of the remains to two Scottish sailors killed in the Battle of Gavrelle - James Robertson and Andrew Irvine.

Andrew Irvine was born in Glasgow in 1894 and also joined the RND early in the war.

