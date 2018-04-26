Name of UK's first polar bear cub in 25 years announced

Out of the 36,000 public voters, 21,800 people opted for the 'runaway winner'.

Cub: Birth announced in January. Kevin Blackband

The first polar bear to be born in the UK for 25 years has been named Hamish.

After being whittled down to a shortlist, 36,000 people voted on their name of choice, with the overwhelming favourite being Hamish with 21,800 votes.

Other names in the running were Poulsen, Artor and MacKinnon.

The Highland Wildlife Park's head of living collections, Douglas Richardson, said that it was clear from the first day of voting that Hamish was going to be a "runaway winner".

"We are delighted to have been able to engage with so many people," he said.

"While we knew the public vote would be very popular, to have had more than 33,000 votes and over 21,000 for Hamish alone has been incredible.

"Of the choices put forward by our keepers, it was clear from the first day of voting that Hamish was going to be the runaway winner and we are delighted that Victoria's cub now has a name.

"Conservation is at the heart of what we do and Hamish's story is hopefully helping to raise awareness of the threats polar bears are facing in the wild as a result of climate change and more direct human activities."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5752700272001-polar-star.jpg" />

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.