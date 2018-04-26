Fair Isle to get 24-hour electricity for first time ever

Currently, the lights on the island go out at 11pm before coming on the next day at 7am.

Fair Isle: 55 people live on the island (file pic). Tommy Hyndman

Residents of a small northern isle will soon enjoy an uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply for the first time ever.

Currently, the 55 people who live on Fair Isle in Shetland are at the mercy of the weather for their power requirements.

On nights without strong winds, lights go out across the island every night at 11pm before coming on the next day at 7am.

That is all set to change in the near future after the Fair Isle Electricity Company (FIEC) secured a £2.65m funding package last year.

The plan will see the installation of three new 60kW turbines, a 50kW solar array and battery storage by autumn.

Robert Mitchell, FIEC director, said trenching work has nearly been completed and electricians are currently undertaking alterations on properties to allow them to benefit from the new high voltage system.

He explained: "We should, at the beginning of May, have the company coming up to build us the bases for the new three turbines.

"Everything is on schedule, and end everything is looking good to be finished by the end of September."

The island, famous for its knitwear, has used a combination of wind and diesel power since the 1980s.

It is hoped that guaranteed 24-hour power could attract new businesses and residents to Fair Isle.

Mr Mitchell said that funding applications have been put in to rebuild some redundant housing on the island and connect them to the new electricity scheme.

He added: "With a decent infrastructure we can look for sites on the island now to build houses and connect them to a system, whereas before there was no point in building new houses because we didn't have any capacity to take them on.

"All that for the future will make a difference and should hopefully encourage people to come and live on the island."

Fair Isle will not be the last place in Scotland to get 24-hour electricity: Canna in the Inner Hebrides is in the same situation, according to the National Trust, which owns both islands.

