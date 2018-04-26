Safety regulator concerned over oil and gas leaks

Several recent releases had come 'perilously close to disaster'.

The Health and Safety Executive has written to North Sea operators over concerns about continued oil and gas leaks in the industry.

HSE said several hydrocarbon releases (HCRs) in recent years had come "perilously close to disaster".

The correspondence asks operators to carry out a review of safety management systems.

They have until July 20 to respond with a summary of their improvement activities.

Chris Flint, director of HSE's energy division, said: "Every HCR is a safety threat, as it represents a failure in an operator's management of its risks.

"I recognise the steps the industry has taken to reduce the overall number of HCRs, however HCRs remain a concern, particularly major HCRs because of their greater potential to lead to fires, explosions and multiple losses of life.

"There have been several such releases in recent years that have come perilously close to disaster.

"Experience from our investigations is that HCRs typically happen because there have been failings across the board.

"Poor plant condition and breaches of procedures are often immediate causes, but beneath that we often find a lack of leadership, a poor safety culture, and evidence that weaknesses have existed for some time but haven't been picked up through audit, assurance and review and then dealt with."

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "We welcome this intervention by HSE as it comes at a time when the pressure on the offshore workforce is immense in terms of cuts, increased workload and increased working hours.

"We have come close on a few occasions and it's often been luck as opposed to good management that a disaster was avoided.

"It is appropriate that HSE should issue a statement in the terms they have as it will help to focus minds and remind everyone they must remain vigilant."

