Fire crews tackle large wildfire on Aberdeenshire hillside

Crews report the flames cover a distance of more than three miles.

Fire Service: Crews called on Thursday evening (file pic). STV

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze on a hillside in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene about two miles from Gen Tanar House in Aboyne at around 6.05pm on Thursday.

Three appliances and two sets of wildfire units are at the scene, with crews reporting the flames cover a distance of over three miles.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said crews had difficulty reaching the incident due to its remote location.

She added personnel would cease operations once darkness falls for safety reasons.

There have been no reports of any casualties.

