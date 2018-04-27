Search for elderly fisherman who went missing at river
The man, believed to be in his 80s, was reported missing in the Highlands on Thursday.
Rescuers are searching for an elderly fisherman who disappeared at a river in the Highlands.
The man, believed to be in his 80s, was reported missing at 6.50pm on Thursday, police said.
He had been fishing on the River Oykel near Lairg close to the north-west coast of Scotland.
It is thought the man may have got into difficulty in the vicinity of Oykel Bridge.
A multi-agency search has been going on in the area which resumed at first light.
