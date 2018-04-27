Search for elderly fisherman who went missing at river

The man, believed to be in his 80s, was reported missing in the Highlands on Thursday.

Fisherman: May have got into difficulty near Oykel Bridge. CC by Des Colhoun

Rescuers are searching for an elderly fisherman who disappeared at a river in the Highlands.

The man, believed to be in his 80s, was reported missing at 6.50pm on Thursday, police said.

He had been fishing on the River Oykel near Lairg close to the north-west coast of Scotland.

It is thought the man may have got into difficulty in the vicinity of Oykel Bridge.

A multi-agency search has been going on in the area which resumed at first light.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.