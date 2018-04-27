Major search for elderly fisherman missing at river

Ian McMullen, believed to be in his 80s, was fishing at the River Oykel in the Highlands.

Oykel Bridge: Major search being carried out. Bobby Nelson

A major search has been launched for an elderly fisherman who disappeared at a river in the Highlands.

Ian McMullen from Hertfordshire, who is believed to be in his 80s, was reported missing shortly before 7pm after failing to return from a fishing trip.

He had been fishing on the River Oykel near Lairg, Sutherland, and may have got into difficulty near the Oykel Bridge.

Mr McMullen was last sighted on the river shortly after 5pm.

Multi-agency searches were carried out on Thursday evening in the area and resumed on Friday morning.

The search involves local coastguard teams, Assynt Mountain Rescue Team, RNLI, police dogs and air support from the coastguard helicopter.

Mr McMullen is described as around 5ft 9in, of large build and with a distinctive brown mark on his left check.

He is wearing grey full-length waders and possibly a grey life jacket.

Inspector Jamie Wilson said: "As times passes we are naturally increasingly concerned for Mr McMullen's safety.

"Extensive search activity is ongoing on the river in the area where he was last seen on Thursday afternoon and downstream.

"I would ask anyone who has information on his whereabouts or believes they have seen him to contact Police Scotland on 101 as soon as you can."

