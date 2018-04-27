Teacher 'terrified' colleague by tearing own hair out

Brian Docherty also banged on the teacher's desk so hard his knuckles began to bleed.

A teacher who left a colleague "terrified" as he tore lumps of his hair out and banged on a desk has been struck off.

Brian Docherty banged on the deputy head teacher's desk so hard his knuckles began to bleed, a hearing of the teaching watchdog was told.

He had made unfounded complaints of bullying at other teachers at Fraserburgh Academy, Aberdeenshire in April 2014.

The General Teaching Council For Scotland (GTCS) hearing ruled he made further unfounded accusations that members of the school's leadership team were part of a religious cult.

He was not present or represented at the hearing, where a series of charges against him were found proved.

Mr Docherty joined the school in 2014 and soon made accusations of bullying against his line manager.

When deputy head Pauline Buchan told him no-one else had complained he became "extremely angry."

'These actions were not of a kind which would be regarded as behaviour in keeping with being a role model to pupils.' GTCS panel

Ms Buchan said he "banged both his fists on the desk to the extent that his knuckles were bleeding" and then "proceeded to pull clumps of his hair from his head."

The deputy head was "terrified" by his behaviour as he paced up and down her office repeatedly calling her a liar.

He went on to make further allegations "that people in his community were paedophiles and that children were being lured to a caravan near where he lived and killed" as well as accusing her of being part of a cult.

Mr Docherty was also found to have distressed a colleague by tearing his nails down a classroom whiteboard.

He further failed to inform his employer that he had moved to Ireland later in 2014.

His employment was terminated in October that year.

Ruling he was unfit to teach, the GTCS panel said: "These actions were not of a kind which would be regarded as behaviour in keeping with being a role model to pupils.

"It was clear that in a professional setting [Mr Docherty] struggled to act appropriately and to conduct himself in the manner that would be expected of a member of the teaching profession."

His name was removed from the teaching register.

