  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots newborn shares same name and birthday with royal baby

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

Louis Aitken was born just hours after the arrival of Prince Louis on Monday at 11am.

Louis: The two boys were born just hours apart.
Louis: The two boys were born just hours apart.

Two baby boys, both named Louis and born just hours apart, will lead very different lives.

Today, Prince William and Kate announced that they had named their son Louis Arthur Charles, who was born on Monday at 11am.

However, on that same day, in Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, Louis Aitken was born to parents Nicky and Carey at 8.05pm.

First time parents, Nicky said he was shocked when he got the call that his wife was in labour. Little Louis wasn't due until May 5.

Parents: Nicky and Carey are so pleased with Louis.
Parents: Nicky and Carey are so pleased with Louis.

Weighing in at just 5lb 8oz, Louis arrived almost two weeks earlier than his due date.

Nicky described his wife as "an absolute superstar" during the birth.

"Carey phoned me in the afternoon to tell me her water had broke, and just six hours later he was here. He was in a rush to meet us.

"We're still a bit shocked, if I'm honest - but I'm absolutely in awe of Carey who did it all without painkillers, just gas and air."

The couple said they were around 90% sure that they were going to name their son Louis before he was born.

"It was actually my grandad's name", Nicky explained. "And we were pretty sure that's what it was going to be.

"It was Carey's idea, which is odd as she had never met him as he died in 2004."

Nicky said it was actually his friend who told him the two boys would have the same name - and he couldn't stop laughing when he found out.

He added: "It's just such a weird coincidence."

The new parents are enjoying their first few nights back at home - but are hoping for a much quieter life than the royal family.

Louis aitken

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.