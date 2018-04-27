Scots newborn shares same name and birthday with royal baby

Louis Aitken was born just hours after the arrival of Prince Louis on Monday at 11am.

Louis: The two boys were born just hours apart.

Two baby boys, both named Louis and born just hours apart, will lead very different lives.

Today, Prince William and Kate announced that they had named their son Louis Arthur Charles, who was born on Monday at 11am.

However, on that same day, in Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, Louis Aitken was born to parents Nicky and Carey at 8.05pm.

First time parents, Nicky said he was shocked when he got the call that his wife was in labour. Little Louis wasn't due until May 5.

Parents: Nicky and Carey are so pleased with Louis.

Weighing in at just 5lb 8oz, Louis arrived almost two weeks earlier than his due date.

Nicky described his wife as "an absolute superstar" during the birth.

"Carey phoned me in the afternoon to tell me her water had broke, and just six hours later he was here. He was in a rush to meet us.

"We're still a bit shocked, if I'm honest - but I'm absolutely in awe of Carey who did it all without painkillers, just gas and air."

The couple said they were around 90% sure that they were going to name their son Louis before he was born.

"It was actually my grandad's name", Nicky explained. "And we were pretty sure that's what it was going to be.

"It was Carey's idea, which is odd as she had never met him as he died in 2004."

Nicky said it was actually his friend who told him the two boys would have the same name - and he couldn't stop laughing when he found out.

He added: "It's just such a weird coincidence."

The new parents are enjoying their first few nights back at home - but are hoping for a much quieter life than the royal family.

