Dead body of man in his 20s discovered on riverbank 

Police have confirmed that the man's death is being treated as unexplained.

Unexplained: Dead body found at riverbank Dave Thompson / PA

A man in his 20s has been found dead at a riverbank in Keith.

Police Scotland attended the scene at the River Isla at around 7.20pm on Wednesday night after receiving reports from a member of public who made the discovery.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the death which police are treating as unexplained.

Officers investigating the death are currently making attempts to trace the next of kin.

Detective chief inspector Matt Mackay said: "There has been a police presence in the area and police activity will continue.

"If anyone has any information that would help us with this investigation I would ask that they contact Police Scotland on 101."

