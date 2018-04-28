Searches continue for elderly fisherman missing at river

Ian McMullen may have gotten into difficulty while fishing in the River Oykel in Sutherland.

Search: Coastguard and mountain rescue teams involved. Bobby Nelson

Searches are continuing for an elderly fisherman who has been missing in the Highlands since Thursday.

Ian McMullen, from Hertfordshire, was reported missing shortly before 7pm after failing to return from a fishing trip.

The 80-year-old had been fishing on the River Oykel near Lairg, Sutherland, and may have got into difficulty near the Oykel Bridge.

On Friday, the Police Scotland helicopter, coastguard teams and mountain rescue units launched a major search for him.

The search will resume on Saturday after no trace of him was found.

Inspector Jamie Wilson said: "Unfortunately Mr McMullen remains missing following extensive search activity on the River Oykel and the surrounding area.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank the public and all our partner agencies for their support with this search.

"Further activity will continue over the weekend."

Mr McMullen is described as around 5ft 9in, of large build and with a distinctive brown mark on his left check.

He is wearing grey full-length waders and possibly a grey life jacket.

