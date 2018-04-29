Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by vehicle

Police have closed the A980 in Aberdeenshire following the incident on Saturday night.

Police: Appeal for information. STV

A male pedestrian has died after being knocked down by a vehicle in Aberdeenshire.

The incident took place on the A980 Alford to Torphins road at Cragievar Hall.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 10pm on Saturday.

The road has been closed and drivers have been asked to stay clear of the area.

Anyone who witnesses the incident has been asked to call police on 101.

