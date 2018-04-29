A90 partly shut after man seriously injured on road

Police were called to the scene near Portlethen at around 11am on Sunday.

A90: Man found seriously injured on road. STV

The A90 was partially shut after a man was found seriously injured on the carriageway.

Police were called to the scene near Portlethen at around 11am on Sunday and shut the road northbound for two hours.

The man is understood to have suffered multiple leg fractures and is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It is unclear how he became injured but a man matching his description was reportedly seen on a flyover above the road.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We received multiple calls but the first was at 11.05am.

"The man has significant injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening."

