North Sea oil platform shut down over 'gas leak'

North Sea: Alba Northern (not pictured) shut down. STV

A North Sea oil platform has been shut down following a suspected gas leak.

The 124-man crew of the Alba Northern will remain aboard while an investigation is carried out.

Operator Chevron described it as a "precautionary measure" and said workers are safe.

A spokesman said: "Alba Northern was shut-in at 5.50pm on Saturday when gas bubbles from an unknown source were detected on the surface of the water in the vicinity of the platform.

"Production has been shut-in as a precautionary measure to allow for further investigation. All crew on board are safe and all relevant agencies have been notified."

The Alpha Northern stands around 130 miles north of Aberdeen.

