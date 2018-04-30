Residents evacuated after blaze at high-rise flats

The fire happened at Bruce House in Hazlehead, Aberdeen, at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Aberdeen: Entrance to the flats cordoned off. Fubar News

Residents in a block of high-rise flats had to be evacuated after a fire broke out.

The blaze happened at Bruce House in Hazlehead, Aberdeen, at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Around 30 firefighters battled the flames for almost two hours.

No one was injured.

The fire is believed to have started in the block's bin store.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Some residents were evacuated.

"It was a fire in the bin room.

"A range of equipment was used to put out the fire."

