Body found at beauty spot in search for missing man

The discovery was made on Kinnoull Hill in Perth during a search for Colin MacDonald.

A body has been found at a beauty spot in the search for a missing man.

The discovery was made on Kinnoull Hill in Perth on Saturday.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of missing man Colin MacDonald have been informed.

The 48-year-old was reported missing from Perth on Monday, April 23.

