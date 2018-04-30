Baby girl fighting for life after incident at house

The six-month-old was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

Arbroath: Police presence on street.

A six-month-old baby is fighting for her life after an incident at a house.

Emergency services were called to St Vigeans Road in Arbroath shortly before 3pm on Saturday.

The baby girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh in a critical condition.

Her injuries are being treated as unexplained.

Officers remain at the scene while investigations are being carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A six-month-old female child is in a critical condition in the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

"The serious injuries she has sustained are as yet unexplained.

"Enquiries are at an early stage.

"The investigation is being carried out in joint partnership with Angus Council Social Work Department and the NHS.

"As part of this investigation, there will be a police presence in St Vigeans Road, Arbroath."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

"We transported one infant to Ninewells Hospital and the patient was then transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.