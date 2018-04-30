Tributes to 'lovable' teen who died after being hit by car

Mark Smith died after being struck on the A980 Alford to Torphins road in Aberdeenshire.

Mark Smith: Family left heartbroken after death.

A teenager who died after being struck by a car has been described as someone who had a "huge heart" by his family.

Mark Smith died after being hit on the A980 Alford to Torphins road near Alford in Aberdeenshire.

The incident, which involved a red Volkswagon Polo, happened outside the Craigievar Community Hall at 10.15pm on Saturday.

His family described the 18-year-old, from Torphins, as someone who was "so lovable".

In a statement, they said: "Mark was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, boyfriend and pal to so many.

"He had a huge heart, he was cheeky, funny and so lovable which made Mark great to be around.

"As a family we would like to thank everyone for all their support and loving and kind words about Mark."

Mr Smith was a member of the Mid Deeside Young Farmers Association.

The organisation added: "Mark was an active young member, a keen sportsman who was always energetic.

"He was a real asset to have as part of our club and an even better friend.

"He will be sorely missed by us all."

