Tributes to 'lovable' teen who died after being hit by car
Mark Smith died after being struck on the A980 Alford to Torphins road in Aberdeenshire.
A teenager who died after being struck by a car has been described as someone who had a "huge heart" by his family.
Mark Smith died after being hit on the A980 Alford to Torphins road near Alford in Aberdeenshire.
The incident, which involved a red Volkswagon Polo, happened outside the Craigievar Community Hall at 10.15pm on Saturday.
His family described the 18-year-old, from Torphins, as someone who was "so lovable".
In a statement, they said: "Mark was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, boyfriend and pal to so many.
"He had a huge heart, he was cheeky, funny and so lovable which made Mark great to be around.
"As a family we would like to thank everyone for all their support and loving and kind words about Mark."
Mr Smith was a member of the Mid Deeside Young Farmers Association.
The organisation added: "Mark was an active young member, a keen sportsman who was always energetic.
"He was a real asset to have as part of our club and an even better friend.
"He will be sorely missed by us all."
