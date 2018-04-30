Speeding biker caught travelling at more than 137mph

The 50-year-old motorcyclist was stopped on a Perthshire road during the weekend.

The biker has been charged with a number of motoring offences. © STV

A biker has been charged by police after being caught travelling at more than 137mph.

Police said the 50-year-old motorcyclist has been charged with a series of motoring offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

He was stopped on a road in Perthshire during the weekend.

Inspector Ray Cuthill of Tayside's road policing unit said: "The actions of the motorcycle rider are completely unacceptable.

"Unfortunately police officers across Scotland have to deal with a number of motorcycle rider fatalities and serious injuries throughout the year, particularly over the summer months.

"As a motorcyclist myself, I would urge you to book a track day if you wish to ride at higher speeds. That way if you do fall off there will not be an opposing vehicle, tree or other item of road furniture to bring you to a very abrupt stop.

"I would ask riders to ride responsibly when on public roads to keep themselves and other road users safe. It is equally important for other road users to look out for motorcyclists approaching, particularly when negotiating junctions.

"Officers will be patrolling popular motorcycling routes this weekend and engaging with motorcyclists to re-enforce the safety message.

"Motorcycling is an excellent way to explore the country and we want riders to enjoy their time out and about and, more importantly, make it home safely."