Teenager charged over thefts of BMW and Audi in Aberdeen

The 17-year-old was arrested after being accused of stealing the high-value cars on Wednesday.

Charged: Alleged thefts took place in Milltimber and Craigden. by Google / CC by Richard Slessor

A 17-year-old boy has been charged over the theft of two high-value cars in different parts of Aberdeen.

The teenager was arrested after being accused of stealing a blue Audi Q7 and a black BMW X3 on Wednesday.

Police said the vehicles were said to have been taken from Queens Road, Craigden, and The Meadows in Milltimber.

He has also been charged in connection with several other acquisitive crimes in the city and Aberdeenshire area over the last month.

They include theft by housebreaking and stealing a motorcycle.

It was anticipated he would appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Inspector David Cowie said: "Following extensive enquiries and involvement from a significant amount of police resources we can confirm that a 17-year-old has now been charged.

"I would like to thank members the public who have assisted us with our enquiries. The response from the public has been positive and has helped us to progress the investigation.

"High-visibility patrols will remain in place and I would again urge the public to ensure that their doors and windows are locked at all times including when they are at home.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and we would urge anyone with information or who sees anything suspicious in their neighbourhood to report this to police on 101."

